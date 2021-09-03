Experts: the derivatives market contributed to the growth of Ethereum above $ 3500

The perpetual market has played a key role in the rise in Ethereum’s price above $ 3,500. This is the conclusion reached by the specialists of Delphi Digital in their report.

3 / Funding was at healthy levels throughout August, but made a massive push up as traders aped into ETH perp longs. Funding began to spike just before ETH’s monster candle yesterday, which makes it clear that the perp market played a key role in pushing ETH above $ 3,500. pic.twitter.com/ZfSpH4JSrk – Delphi Digital (@Delphi_Digital) September 2, 2021

According to their observations, the rate of financing contracts remained relatively stable during August and began to rise on the eve of the spike in the rate in early September. This was due to the transition of traders to long positions.

Delphi Digital noted that the leaders of growth in August were the tokens of the first-level networks, while the quotes DeFi– assets stagnated.

The market situation caused associations with the summer of 2020, when bitcoin was consolidated and altcoins were becoming more expensive, experts said.

However, funding rates for Bitcoin contracts also rose sharply in early September. This confirms the continued demand for digital gold, according to Delphi Digital experts.

In their opinion, traders started buying positions in bitcoin in anticipation of narrowing the growth gap with altcoins.

