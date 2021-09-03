Far Cry 6 system requirements published / News / Overclockers.ua

Ubisoft has published the system requirements for Far Cry 6 and released a new trailer. The video covers the main features of the PC version of the open world shooter.

Far Cry 6 introduced six different graphics settings from basic 1080p at 30fps to 4K 30fps with ray tracing. They also promise unlocked frame rates, support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and ultra-wide monitors, and detailed picture settings.

Far Cry 6 system requirements:

1080p, 30fps, no ray tracing

processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200;

RAM: 8 GB;

video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 460 4GB;

disk space: 60 GB (SSD recommended).

1080p, 60fps, no ray tracing

processor: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X;

RAM: 16 GB;

video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 64;

disk space: 60 GB (SSD recommended).

1440p, 60fps, no ray tracing

processor: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X;

RAM: 16 GB;

video card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT;

Disk space: 60 GB (SSD recommended) for games and 37 GB for HD textures (optional).

1440p, 60fps, with ray tracing

processor: Intel Core i5-10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X;

RAM: 16 GB;

video card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT;

Disk space: 60 GB (SSD recommended) for games and 37 GB for HD textures (optional).

4K (2160p) 30fps with ray tracing

processor: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X;

RAM: 16 GB;

video card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800;

Disk space: 60 GB (SSD recommended) for games and 37 GB for HD textures (optional).

Far Cry 6 launches October 7 on PC (Uplay, EGS), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

A source:

Ubisoft