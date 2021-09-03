Firaxis has shared fresh details about the Hunter from Marvel’s Midnight Suns – Igromania

The developers admitted that working on the protagonist became the embodiment of their dream. They wanted to make sure the Hunter could stand alongside iconic heroes. Marvel and do not fade against their background.

“We had to think about the character’s backstory and his place in this universe. For what reason do all these superheroes want the protagonist to be their leader? His story must be authentic to the plot. “ Creative director Jake Solomon

As for Marvel, it needed a compelling reason and compelling storytelling to introduce a new hero.

“Every Marvel story has to be linked to a protagonist. You cannot remove one character and put another in the plot. It won’t work. Each story must be very personal for the hero … In this story, the Hunter is right in the center. Everything is interconnected – all these characters, the plot – everything is connected with you, the Hunter. “ Vice President of Marvel Games Bill Rosemann

The hunter (can be of any gender) is the child of the main antagonist Lilith. Members of the Midnight Suns learn that centuries ago, it was the Hunter who defeated the mother of all demons, and that he is the only one with the power to do it again.

Superheroes awaken the Hunter from a long sleep, but the protagonist does not remember exactly how he managed to stop Lilith. All that is known is that he needs to balance the energies of Light and Darkness in himself, as well as to beware of an internal connection with his mother, which can quarrel him with the rest of the Midnight Suns.

The Hunter became the first fully customizable hero in the Marvel Universe. In addition to the standard appearance customization, in the future, players will be able to change the character’s equipment and abilities, as well as build relationships with their allies (but nothing more).

“Any day in the Abbey you can meet someone who wants to talk to you: about something serious or not so. You will be able to communicate with the heroes and complete tasks for them. We hope the Abbey can fulfill all your superhero headquarters fantasies. ” Creative director Jake Solomon

As for the energies of Light and Darkness, the main character will be able to use them during battles. The balance of the character can be shifted in different directions: you can become a Light Hunter, a Dark Hunter, or someone in between.

The dark forces will make you an anti-hero, and the damage abilities can consume the health or speed of your allies. Light forces, on the contrary, are aimed at strengthening and healing other heroes, and also allow you to choose a fighting style between attack and defense.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is gearing up for release in March 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.