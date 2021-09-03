Forbes has published a list of the 100 richest stars of 2020

According to Forbes analysts, over the past year, the total income of the 100 richest celebrities was $ 6.1 billion. This result was $ 200 million less than last year. Almost 10% of the total was the income of the model Kylie Jenner.

Forbes magazine summed up the outgoing year and published a list of the 100 highest paid celebrities who have preserved and increased their capital amid the coronavirus pandemic. The compilers of the list noted that the total income of the listed stars for the year was $ 6.1 billion, excluding taxes. This is $ 200 million less than in 2019.

“This recession was the first since 2016, when Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao earned nearly half a billion dollars for two in the most expensive fight in boxing history. But even with an eye on COVID-19 and the fact that America was literally on fire after the assassination of George Floyd, the show continued anyway, “the publication says.

First place went to model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, sister of Kim Kardashian. She managed to bail out the bulk of her annual income even before the introduction of serious restrictions due to the coronavirus. Leading the list of the richest celebrities for her was the deal to sell the company Kylie Cosmetics to the cosmetics manufacturer Coty. Her total income was $ 590 million.

In second place was Kim Kardashian’s husband, rapper Kanye West. A number of scandalous statements, participation in the US presidential elections and open confrontation with music labels did not affect his fortune, which is estimated at $ 1.3 billion. Forbes analysts estimated his earnings for the year at $ 170 million. he contracted with Adidas. The result was the expansion of the Yeezy sportswear brand and the launch of the Yeezy Boost sneaker.

The next place in the ranking was taken by Roger Federer with $ 106.3 million in annual income. Thanks to this, he managed to become the first tennis player to take one of the top places on the list. The next two lines were also occupied by athletes. Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo earned $ 105 million in a year. He became the first representative of team sports, who received more than $ 1 billion in his entire career, followed by Lionel Messi. The launch of his own clothing line, the opening of a store in Barcelona, ​​a deal with Adidas and a contract with Barcelona brought him $ 104 million in a year.

In sixth place was actor and director Tyler Perry, who opened his own studio in Atlanta in 2019 and signed a contract with Viacom. His annual income was estimated at $ 97 million. Seventh place was taken by the Brazilian footballer Neymar with $ 95.5 million, followed by legendary radio host Howard Stern ($ 90 million) and basketball player LeBron James ($ 88.2 million). Closed the top ten actor Dwayne Johnson, who earned $ 87.5 million.

Following them on the list were TV presenters Rush Limbaugh ($ 85 million) and Ellen DeGeneres ($ 84 million), sports columnist and analyst Bill Simmons ($ 82.5 million), singer Elton John ($ 81 million) and writer James Patterson ($ 80 million).

Rounding out the top twenty richest stars in 2020 are basketball player Stephen Curry ($ 74.4 million), singer Ariana Grande ($ 72 million), actor Ryan Reynolds ($ 71.5 million), chef and TV host Gordon Ramsay ($ 70 million), and pop group Jonas Brothers ($ 68.5 million).