Forbes stripped Kylie Jenner of billionaire status

Kylie Jenner

22-year-old Kylie Jenner faked her status as the youngest billionaire – the American magazine Forbes came to this conclusion and deprived her of her previous place in its ranking. Recall that last year, the publication proclaimed the owner of the Kylie Cosmetics brand as the youngest billionaire who made his own fortune. However, now journalists have received evidence that the businesswoman exaggerated in the eyes of the public the scale of her success.

Not long ago, Kylie sold 51% of the Kylie Cosmetics brand to the cosmetics company Coty. According to Forbes, the documents released during this transaction revealed a carefully kept secret of the Kardashian family – Jenner: Kylie’s business is much smaller and less profitable than many believed. The reality TV stars have spent years convincing the media, including Forbes, to believe their myth.



Kylie Jenner

The new data suggests that Kylie Jenner is actually worth just under $ 900 million ($ 340 million of which is after-tax profits from the Coty deal).

Online sales of Kylie’s cosmetics declined 62% between 2016 and 2018, according to Rakuten. Experts interviewed by Forbes believe that her business could not have collapsed abruptly. The publication concludes that it was never big, but its owner and her entourage provided the media with false numbers.