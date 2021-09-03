Ford has already taken 130,000 orders for the F-150 Lightning electric pickup

By the time the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup was formally announced in May, Tesla had already collected more than a million preliminary bids for the rival Cybertruck. Both cars are due to hit the U.S. market in 2022, and Ford Motor is now reporting 130,000 pre-orders for the F-150 Lightning electric pickup.

Analyzing these statistics, the Electrek resource urged not to rush to conclusions about whether this is a lot or a little. For more than three months, Ford managed to collect 130 thousand applications, which may not be transformed into purchases in full. A deposit of $ 100 is returned to the client if he changes his mind about ordering a pickup for production. On the first day, Ford managed to get 20 thousand orders, on the second day their number increased to 44 thousand pieces. By the end of July, the company already had 120,000 orders, and it took more than a month to add another 10,000. It can be judged that the activity of customers is decreasing.

If we focus on Ford’s own production program, then the company could actually work for three years to service existing orders, if all of them were transformed into purchases. Next year, Ford plans to produce about 15 thousand F-150 Lightning pickups, in 2023 it will produce about 55 thousand units, and by 2024 it will increase production volumes to 80 thousand copies. Only after the release of the second generation of the F-150 Lightning pickup in 2025 will it be possible to increase production to 160 thousand pieces.