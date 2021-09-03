Four Games in One Bundle: Rumors of Naughty Dog’s Uncharted Compendium on PC Discussed Online

According to unconfirmed information that appeared on the network, the company Sony Interactive Entertainment prepares the announcement of the collection of games in the series Uncharted for PC… A picture was posted on the 4chan website with the alleged art and the full name of the release – Uncharted: The Naughty Dog PC Collection… If we assume that this is not a fake, the kit will include updated versions Uncharted, Uncharted 2, Uncharted 3, Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy…

It should be noted right away that 4chan is a dubious source that rarely becomes a place of reliable leaks (although this happens), and the name Uncharted: The Naughty Dog PC Collection looks strange, so we initially ignored the discussion of the picture. However, over the past 24 hours, the administration of the ResetEra forums, from where the screenshot of the 4chan post spread across the network, did not close the topic of the “leak”. Typically, moderators, including industry insiders, quickly stop discussion of fakes.

Some well-known Western resources also managed to release whole special materials after getting acquainted with the image. So, on the site TechRadar there was a publication with the title “Leaked Uncharted Collection for PC killed my desire to buy a PlayStation 5“.

Recall that Sony itself, which previously released on PC such PlayStation 4 exclusives as Days gone and Horizon zro dawn, promises to support PC gamers with new ports. On one of her official presentation slides previously revealed information about plans to release Uncharted 4 on PC, however, to date, it has not found its confirmation.

Although Sony is now working with a PC, its main goal is to release PlayStation exclusives… Chapter PlayStation Studios Hermann Hulst emphasizes that the company does not plan to release top games simultaneously on consoles and PCs, and also does not plan to transfer its entire lineup to PC.

