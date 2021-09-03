free months Apple Music and Apple Arcade – Wylsacom

Svyaznoy has launched a top campaign for those who do not dare to subscribe to Apple Music and Apple Arcade: you can get up to 5 months for free.

To activate your Apple Music subscription, you need to follow this link, Apple Arcade – this one.

We did not forget about users who already used the services, but in the end they canceled the subscription: we follow the same links and get 2 months of Apple Music and 4 months of Apple Arcade.

Users with active subscriptions, however, will not receive anything.

How long the action will last is not reported. So hurry up. If the links stopped opening – alas, the promotion is over.

Over the past few months, a bunch of interesting projects have appeared in Apple Arcade. All games are available without ads, in-game purchases, and you can play without an Internet connection.

Lossless and Spatial Sound are now available in Apple Music, with no additional fees. If spatial sound and its imitation are available on AirPods of all generations and third-party headphones, then you can enjoy high quality only with a wired connection, but there are also some peculiarities – study the materiel.