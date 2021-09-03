Friends star Jennifer Aniston in her extra mini hit her 52nd figure: “Is everyone ready?”

Friends star Jennifer Aniston in extra mini smite

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, who became famous for her role in the TV series Friends, showed intriguing footage from the new shoot.

The 52-year-old famous actress Jennifer Aniston often shows herself in outfits from famous designers, but even in ordinary clothes without jewelry, the artist looks 20 years younger. This time, Jennifer showed that she is still in great physical shape, not only thanks to regular training.

Posing in a black dress with her back to the lens, Anistom emphasized that something interesting was coming ahead and she had time to take part in another intriguing shooting:

“Something is coming,” the celebrity writes under the post.

Fans were quick to respond to the celebrity’s post:

“Elegant woman; are we all ready ?! Ready; it’s hard to wait for such a beautiful; My God, I love you; And it will be great; be happy, smile, relax and think about joy; I’m so excited; captured; what a beauty. “

Also earlier, the 52-year-old actress appeared in a white dress with piquant thigh-length slits. Tanned slender legs caught the eyes of fans.

https://sport.politeka.net/343596-zvezda-druzey-dzhennifer-eniston-v-ekstra-mini-porazila-figuroy-v-svoi-52-vse-gotovy