Future: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Sony has announced a new presentation dedicated to the PlayStation. This was reported on the company’s website.

The PlayStation Showcase online event is slated for September 9 and will kick off at 11:00 p.m. ET and run for 40 minutes. Company representatives said they will devote the presentation to the products and services that Sony has been working on recently.

“You have been terribly patient and we thank you for that,” the announcement says. Sony promises to talk about the future of PlayStation, show new products from PlayStation Studios, and reveal release dates for some games and their updates.

The message states that the event will do without the announcement of a new generation of virtual reality headsets. “But there will still be a lot of great PS5 games from big and small developers alike,” the authors noted. The event can be watched via the broadcast on YouTube and Twitch.

At the end of August, enthusiasts discovered a patent on the network describing a new version of the PlayStation game store. According to the document, the page with each title in the PlayStation Store will include not only a short description, but also a player that demonstrates part of the gameplay, as well as a list with current patches, add-ons and DLCs.