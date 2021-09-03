Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Microsoft may release a budget game console with a floppy drive. This is reported by the publication Xbox One Gaming.

Journalists drew attention to the re-release of the game Saints Row, which is scheduled for release in February 2022. Based on the cover art for the physical edition of the title, the game will be available on the Xbox Series X and S consoles, as well as the Xbox One. The authors assumed that the cover was printed in error because the Series S console does not have a floppy drive.

“We checked many online retailers such as Fnac, Gamespot, EB Games or Best Buy,” the reporters said, noting that the cover was everywhere with the “wrong” description. Based on these data, enthusiasts suggested that in this way the publisher Saints Row revealed a new version of the console from Microsoft.

The game will be announced on February 25, 2022, but the title can already be pre-ordered from retailers – both a standard version with a disc and a digital edition. There is speculation that Microsoft will introduce an additional version of the Xbox by around the beginning of 2022.

Microsoft has introduced two versions of its next-generation console – the flagship Series X and the compromise Series S. The latter differs from the top model in the absence of a drive, reduced performance, reduced volume and dimensions. You can download games to such a console only from the Microsoft digital store.

Previously, photos of the Xbox Series X, allegedly destroyed due to the explosion of the console, appeared on the network. However, users of social networks did not believe the image, having noticed that the power supply inside the console could not cause such damage.