Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Apple has temporarily refused to implement the function of scanning iPhone users’ photos for child abuse. This is reported by the Independent.

As it became known to reporters, the American company has postponed the introduction of the function of scanning photos on users’ smartphones for an indefinite period.

“Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers and others, we have decided to spend more time gathering information and making improvements in the coming months,” Apple said in a statement. Representatives of the corporation noted that one way or another they consider the function of scanning a photo to be necessary to protect children from exploitation and sexual abuse.

The new feature, running in the background on all Apple devices, was slated to debut this fall with the release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and macOS Monterey.

Apple’s intention to introduce a new child protection mechanism became known in early August. According to sources, the company currently plans to check smartphones only for American users. Some Apple users and activists have angered the news that remote scanning is available.