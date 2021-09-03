Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

On the Samsung website, they found a mention of the new budget smartphone Galaxy M22. This is reported by the GizChina edition.

On the Russian Samsung website, the model was discovered by accident. The mention of the device was found in the section of technical support for users. Journalists believe that this may indicate that the phone will soon be presented on the local market.

The company does not disclose the characteristics and cost of the smartphone, however, this model has previously appeared in insider reports. The device, codenamed SM-M225FV, is aimed at the general consumer. The cheap device will have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Also, the device will be released with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

The expected Galaxy M22 should receive four gigabytes of RAM and will run One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The device will also come with a four-lens camera with 48, 8 and 2 megapixels, a 13-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5000 battery. milliampere hours with support for 25 watt charging, wired headphone jack, NFC, 4G support.

The Galaxy M22 will cost 239 euros, or about 21 thousand rubles.

Earlier, insiders revealed that the Korean company is working on the cheapest 5G smartphone on the market. The Galaxy A13 5G model will be priced at about 200 euros, or about 16 thousand rubles.