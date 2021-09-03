Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

The best time to sell an Apple smartphone is in the weeks following the launch of the new iPhone. This is reported in the Decluttr service report.

Decluttr sells used phones and analyzes the market. On the eve of the premiere of the new iPhone, the analysts of the service told how quickly the cost of old devices decreases after the announcement of new ones. It turned out that smartphones lost an average of 20 percent in price within three months after the announcement of a new model.

According to experts, if you have an iPhone 12 and you plan to sell it profitably, then you need to act as soon as possible after the iPhone 13 premiere. Data shows that 46 percent of device owners delay the sale and get rid of devices only after 10 weeks. During this delay, the cost of the iPhone is reduced by an average of 33 percent, or $ 73.

The survey shows that 23 percent of respondents are unaware that latency is driving down the cost of their phone. 11 percent of those surveyed mistakenly believe that the longer they postpone the sale, the more valuable their device will become.

According to analysts, the release of a new Apple smartphone reduces the cost of the previous model by an average of 12 percent in the first month. Statistics over the past year show that the iPhone 11 depreciates the slowest (by 37 percent over the year), followed by the iPhone XS Max and iPhone 11 Pro Max, which each fell by 43 percent.

According to a SellCell survey, 18.3 percent of Android smartphone owners are considering purchasing an iPhone 13 after the flagship launches. Last year, 31.9 percent of respondents planned to switch to iPhone 12.