Games: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

The release of new versions of the games Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 on consoles was in jeopardy. This is reported by the VGC edition.

Representatives of the studio CD Projekt RED said during an appeal to shareholders that a major update for Cyberpunk 2077 could be delayed until early next year. “Our goal is to release this game at the end of 2021. However, the development process continues, and we cannot be absolutely sure that the release schedule will not change, ”explained Michal Novakovskiy, vice president of the company for business development.

Novakovsky also noted that CD Projekt RED cannot guarantee the release of the update on time, since the company has learned the lessons it learned from last year’s problems with game lag.

In addition, the availability of the update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt may also be delayed. However, this is due to the fact that specialists from another Saber Interactive team are working on the update.

Earlier, representatives of the Polish studio said that they are currently working on updates for games. “The next generation version is an important step in our adventure in the Cyberpunk universe,” said CD Projekt RED CEO Adam Kicinski.

The first DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 was released at the end of August. Patch 1.3 became available on all platforms on which the game is presented – PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Google Stadia service.