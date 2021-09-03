Gigabyte’s Radeon RX 6600 without the XT suffix appears in the images

For some time now, there have been rumors that AMD is going to release a junior accelerator of the Radeon RX 6000 series without the XT suffix in the name based on the stripped-down Navi 23 GPU. The appearance of images of the unreferenced Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Eagle graphics card confirms these rumors.

The new product from Gigabyte is almost identical in appearance to the Radeon RX 6600 XT model in the same design, released a month ago. It seems that AMD still decided not to stop at the release of only one model of the video card on the GPU Navi 23 and plans to release a less productive version with fewer active graphics cores.

According to available images, the Radeon RX 6600 has 8GB of GDDR6 video memory on board, refuting earlier rumors that this model could get 6GB or 4GB of the same standard. The novelty is based on GPU Navi 23 XL with 1792 stream processors. The same number is present, for example, in the professional video card Radeon Pro W6600. According to the messages on the packaging, the Radeon RX 6600 is designed for 1080p gaming.

Unlike the Radeon RX 6600 XT, the upcoming Radeon RX 6600 uses a different, shorter PCB with one 8-pin auxiliary power connector, as well as a slightly different heatsink for the cooling system.

Presumably, the new product should compete with the expected desktop version of the GeForce RTX 3050, which has not yet been presented by NVIDIA. The latest rumors claim that the Radeon RX 6600 should appear on sale late this or early next month.