Gluten Free Food, Yoga & Olive Oil: Julia Roberts’ Beauty Secrets

Still from the movie “Eat, Pray, Love”

Julia Roberts recently turned 53, but she looks much younger. The actress has many secrets of beauty and youth, which she loves to share in interviews. And most importantly, her rules of care, nutrition and maintenance of the body are very simple and accessible to everyone. We tell you all about Julia Roberts’ beauty routine.

The actress adheres to a gluten-free diet.



Julia has been gluten-free for about fifteen years. She completely eliminated white bread, buns, sausages and smoked meats, sweets, pasta and chips from the diet. All of these foods break down collagen and lead to premature aging.

To prolong youth, the actress replaced them with healthy food. Julia loves quinoa, sweet potatoes, legumes, and every day she eats organic vegetables and fruits and drinks coconut water, which detoxifies the body.

Julia starts every day with yoga



Yoga classes help the actress stay old and look younger as long as possible. The fact is that due to the constant stress that we experience, the body wears out faster, and this affects our appearance – the skin loses its elasticity, wrinkles appear, we constantly feel lethargic and tired.

Yoga returns vitality, helps to maximize relaxation and relieve stress – for this Julia Roberts loves her very much.

The actress leads an active lifestyle



Not only yoga helps Julia stay in great shape, but also plyometrics – jumping gymnastics, which she does with a trainer.

The actress likes to be constantly on the move, and sports energize her for the whole day. Therefore, after yoga, Julia runs, often goes water skiing and goes to step aerobics classes. In general, he is engaged in a figure all the time.

The main secret of beauty



Julia always says that the main beauty secret is a straight back. When a person maintains posture, he looks more confident and slimmer.

How to achieve a snow-white smile

Julia Roberts’ smile is her calling card, so the actress makes sure that she always looks perfect. About once every two weeks, the actress brushes her teeth with fluoride paste and chopped strawberries, which helps whiten them without visiting the dentist.

The actress always uses SPF



Julia often walks with children in the fresh air, and also runs, so she applies a cream with a high degree of sun protection (SPF 50) every day. The actress knows that ultraviolet rays can cause premature aging, so she prefers not to sunbathe.

Julia’s favorite beauty product is olive oil

The actress uses olive oil or “liquid gold” as it is called in Italy every day in her beauty routine.

Julia applies some oil to her hair as a nourishing mask to keep it hydrated and shiny, and adds a couple of drops to the cream to enhance its nourishing effect.