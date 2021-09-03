Gwyneth Paltrow recommends the best vibrators for self-isolation

by

Beauty news


30630


Gwyneth Paltrow recommends the best vibrators for self-isolation

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, continues to talk about sex during quarantine. This time, the actress shared tips on the best vibrators to use in self-isolation. On her website Goop, the star published an article with a review and recommendations of the best, in her opinion, sex toys “for self-satisfaction and for sexual play with a partner.”

Gwyneth, who last week with her husband Brad Falchuk and intimate relations specialist Michaela Boehm arranged a video chat on how to maintain an intimate attraction during quarantine, offers to revive and diversify her sex life with the following gadgets.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Recommended sex toys include the $ 150 Nova We-Vibe, the $ 130 EVA II clitoral vibrator, and more budget starter sex toys like The Tennis Coach for $ 55.

We-Vibe by NovaEVA IIThe tennis coach

The actress herself, in a conversation with Michaela Boehm, hinted that she and her husband experienced some sexual disappointment during self-isolation. Gwyneth said that she and her husband cannot retire, as the children are at home, and also asked a question from a “friend” how to feel sexy again.

She says she doesn’t feel sexy anymore Paltrow said from her face. However, it is possible that she spoke about her problems too.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Pankina0809Mariana Pankina

A source
Daily mail

Photo
Gettyimages.ru


Leave a Comment