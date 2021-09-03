Gwyneth Paltrow recommends the best vibrators for self-isolation

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, continues to talk about sex during quarantine. This time, the actress shared tips on the best vibrators to use in self-isolation. On her website Goop, the star published an article with a review and recommendations of the best, in her opinion, sex toys “for self-satisfaction and for sexual play with a partner.”

Gwyneth, who last week with her husband Brad Falchuk and intimate relations specialist Michaela Boehm arranged a video chat on how to maintain an intimate attraction during quarantine, offers to revive and diversify her sex life with the following gadgets.

Recommended sex toys include the $ 150 Nova We-Vibe, the $ 130 EVA II clitoral vibrator, and more budget starter sex toys like The Tennis Coach for $ 55.

The actress herself, in a conversation with Michaela Boehm, hinted that she and her husband experienced some sexual disappointment during self-isolation. Gwyneth said that she and her husband cannot retire, as the children are at home, and also asked a question from a “friend” how to feel sexy again.