Hamilton: Hope I can make up for lost time

For Mercedes drivers, training in Zandvoort went differently: if Valtteri Bottas showed the 4th time, then Lewis Hamilton was not lucky – due to technical problems, he had to stop the car on the track at the very beginning of the second session.

Valtteri Bottas (4th): “I hope it was interesting to watch the training from the outside, because it was definitely fun to fly. Qualification is only tomorrow, but even today I enjoyed it. I really liked the bankings and combinations of various turns, especially high-speed ones.

The track has a very organic configuration, and it is not difficult to find the right rhythm here. I am glad that the results are very tight, the gaps between the riders of different teams are very small – this means that there can be any results in qualification.

In the second session it was important to check what the car is capable of on one fast lap with a small amount of fuel in the tank, but we also drove a long series of laps. Unfortunately, after technical problems that prevented Lewis, we only have one car left. So I tried to understand how the rubber works, whether it overheats, and in general I managed to cope with the program of the day, despite the fact that the session was interrupted twice by red flags. But overall, the day was good for me, I enjoyed it. “

Lewis Hamilton (11th): “In the morning I managed to work on the track for literally 20 minutes, after which the session was stopped with red flags. Naturally, because of this, we were in a disadvantageous position, but it seems that Valtteri had a good session, so we can hope that tomorrow we can somehow make up for the lost time.

Before the second session, we changed a few things in the car, but I was able to drive only one lap, so it is difficult to say what were the pros and cons of such settings. But Valtteri drove a lot of laps, and the team collected a lot of information on long runs. The partner did a great job, and the settings were chosen more or less successfully, so I hope that tomorrow the results of his work today will help us.

I remember driving a Formula 3 car in Zandvoort was fun, but driving a Formula 1 car is just crazy! I mean the speed with which we are driving through the 7th turn – in general, this is a real race track!

But I don’t think that you can overtake here, because the cars are tuned for high downforce, and the turns are very fast, so, apparently, we will not be able to chase our rivals closely. But let’s hope that on Sunday we will be able to use a good tactic. “