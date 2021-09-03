Here’s everything we know about AirPods 3: design, price and release dates

AirPods 3 Are some of the most anticipated Apple headphones. Neither the AirPods Pro, let alone the AirPods Max, were expected as much as they were. Perhaps the whole point is that no one at all expected that Apple could release any more modifications of its TWS ears, but this practically does not change anything. AirPods 3 have been waiting, AirPods 3 are waiting, AirPods 3 are waiting. At least until the moment when Apple does not give birth to their release. Fortunately, there is not much time left to languish in anticipation. Therefore, let’s try to figure out what exactly we are all waiting for.

Despite the fact that Apple has not officially confirmed the existence of new AirPods and plans for their release, and insiders are rather cautious about publishing any details about them, it is obvious that the headphones will be released this fall. So if you think When will AirPods 3 come out?, then I would suggest focusing on the period from 14 to 21 September. One of these days, the company from Cupertino will hold a presentation and present a new product.

What AirPods 3 will be

AirPods Pro design, but no silicone ear cushions

AirPods Pro style charging case: low but wide

In-ear form factor – same as AirPods 1st and 2nd generation;

H1 processor like AirPods Pro;

Control of squeezing the temple as in AirPods Pro;

In-ear pressure equalization system to reduce discomfort;

Supports wireless charging by default;

Improved sound quality compared to AirPods 1 and 2;

The price in the region is $ 170 in the USA and about 17 thousand rubles in Russia.

Looking at this list, you might get the impression that AirPods 3 will be an exact copy of AirPods Pro with the only exception that the novelty will lose its silicone ear pads. However, in reality, there will be much more differences. Moreover, this is not even so much a difference as exactly what the limitations with which Apple will try to emphasize superiority of AirPods Pro over AirPods 3… Therefore, in some ways the novelty will be inferior to the “proshka”:

Lack of active noise cancellation;

Absence of the “Transparency” mode;

Poor sound quality due to lack of ear pads.

Moreover, the sound is the most significant part of the headphones, and boast an advanced AirPods 3 playback quality obviously they won’t. As AirPods of the first and second generations cannot boast of it either. After all, even if Apple supplied the headphones with an active noise reduction, it simply would not cope with external noise due to the loose fit of the “pods” to the auricle.

Which is better: AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro

This is what we get at the output:

Poor sound quality due to loose fit;

The passage of external noises into the ear;

Lower volume because headphones do not send sound directly to the ear canal like earplugs

Less saturated and thicker bass due to the lack of volumetric seals.

And what to pay for here? For those who need a comfortable headset with quick pairing, surround sound and other features, there are AirPods 2, which cost around 10k rubles. For those who like to listen to music in good quality, there are AirPods Pro, which in Russia have already dropped in price by up to 15 thousand rubles. And now, for this money, they are already selling quite official, and not gray, models.

Можно ли отличить подделку AirPods от оригинала. Спойлер: почти невозможно

So honestly I can’t see AirPods have 3 big benefits and reasons to buy them. No, of course, from the point of view of the user of the first generation AirPods, there may be a point in buying them. But, if right now there are more advanced headphones in front of you, and even at a lower price than potential AirPods 3, then I would take them, and not wait until Apple releases a new product to be disappointed in it.