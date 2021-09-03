Hockey players of “Ak Bars” do not approve of the decision to abandon female cheerleaders

Hockey players of “Ak Bars” did not understand the decision of the club’s management to refuse the services of the women’s support group Bars Angels at home matches. The team captain told about it at a press conference. Artem Lukoyanov…

“We discussed this issue as a team. And I don’t even know if it is possible to comment on such questions? My opinion is that I don’t understand who they interfered with. They only decorated the match, because it is still a sight to behold. People come and it’s fun, ”he said.

We will remind, earlier it became known that “Ak Bars” abandoned its female support group. The club explained that the decision had been hatched for a long time, and the reason was the course towards family values ​​and cultural leisure.

Photo: “BUSINESS Online”

“Whose wife wrote that someone was being taken away from the family? All my life, there has always been a support group. But I really don’t know where it came from – we in the team were also surprised. But if this is so, then the non-playing line-up will dance with us instead of the support group, ”Lukoyanov joked.

On Thursday, Ak Bars beat Helsinki Jokerit 3-0 at home in the opening match of the Kontinental Hockey League’s regular championship. In the next match, the Kazan team will host the Beijing Kunlun Red Star on 4 September.