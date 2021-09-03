How Selena Gomez’s style has changed the best and worst looks

It’s hard to believe now that this ridiculously awkward teenager will soon become one of the most beautiful women in the world and land on the cover of Vogue. In our selection – photos that show how the style of Selena Gomez has changed. What will be more: fashion failures or victories?

2007

At the premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean. At World’s End “, Disneyland

T-shirt, T-shirt and vest made of suiting fabric with a medallion in retro style. And the hairstyle did not work out a bit, although it looks, of course, “in an adult way.”

2008

At the premiere of “Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus” in Hollywood

And again the vest! And the shorts seem to be the same as last time, only now over jeans …

2009

At the Sofitel in Los Angeles

Just super! Pearl shades, gray and light carelessness of a cut: Selena clearly suits this style!

2010

At Madison Square Garden in New York

Ouch! Probably, Selena wanted to respect the grandmother who knitted it …

2011

At the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

Wow! The mermaid-cut pearl dress looks amazing!

2012

At the Vanity Fair party in West Hollywood

Again, a dress with sewing on the fabric and gauze inserts, but this is an undoubted success: from shade to cut and hairstyle. An impeccable image!

2013

At the Paris premiere of the film “Spring Break”

A strange dress, even weirder makeup and slurred styling: Selena is not like herself here.

2014

At the Vanity Fair party in West Hollywood

But this is interesting! A variation of the “naked” dress with a gray-silver pattern in ethnic style looks great!

2015

At the American Music Awards in Los Angeles

The color is noble, but for some reason Selena looks twice as full as usual, and the strange finish of the armholes resembles garden hoses.

2016

At a gala event at the Staple Center, Los Angeles

Oh, where did the chest go and why these garters?

2017

At the # BoF500 gala during New York Fashion Week

Embroidered dresses were indeed in vogue back then, but there was clearly something wrong with that. Either black holes-flowers, or a stupid frill along the bottom …

2018

At WE Day California in Inglewood

Oh yes oh yes! Simple, elegant, flawless!

2019

At the opening ceremony of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival

Hello again, bodice, belt, slit and blanket!

2020

At the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles

It slipped again, this time it also creased. Well, what is it!

2021

At the Global Citizen VAX LIVE concert in Inglewood

A cool dress! And even the boots look appropriate.

