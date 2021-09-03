How Selena Gomez’s style has changed the best and worst looks

It’s hard to believe now that this ridiculously awkward teenager will soon become one of the most beautiful women in the world and land on the cover of Vogue. In our selection – photos that show how the style of Selena Gomez has changed. What will be more: fashion failures or victories?
2007
At the premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean. At World’s End “, Disneyland
T-shirt, T-shirt and vest made of suiting fabric with a medallion in retro style. And the hairstyle did not work out a bit, although it looks, of course, “in an adult way.”
2008
At the premiere of “Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus” in Hollywood
And again the vest! And the shorts seem to be the same as last time, only now over jeans …
2009
At the Sofitel in Los Angeles
Just super! Pearl shades, gray and light carelessness of a cut: Selena clearly suits this style!
2010
At Madison Square Garden in New York
Ouch! Probably, Selena wanted to respect the grandmother who knitted it …
2011
At the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles
Wow! The mermaid-cut pearl dress looks amazing!
2012
At the Vanity Fair party in West Hollywood
Again, a dress with sewing on the fabric and gauze inserts, but this is an undoubted success: from shade to cut and hairstyle. An impeccable image!
2013
At the Paris premiere of the film “Spring Break”
A strange dress, even weirder makeup and slurred styling: Selena is not like herself here.
2014
At the Vanity Fair party in West Hollywood
But this is interesting! A variation of the “naked” dress with a gray-silver pattern in ethnic style looks great!
2015
At the American Music Awards in Los Angeles
The color is noble, but for some reason Selena looks twice as full as usual, and the strange finish of the armholes resembles garden hoses.
2016
At a gala event at the Staple Center, Los Angeles
Oh, where did the chest go and why these garters?
2017
At the # BoF500 gala during New York Fashion Week
Embroidered dresses were indeed in vogue back then, but there was clearly something wrong with that. Either black holes-flowers, or a stupid frill along the bottom …
2018
At WE Day California in Inglewood
Oh yes oh yes! Simple, elegant, flawless!
2019
At the opening ceremony of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival
Hello again, bodice, belt, slit and blanket!
2020
At the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles
It slipped again, this time it also creased. Well, what is it!
2021
At the Global Citizen VAX LIVE concert in Inglewood
A cool dress! And even the boots look appropriate.