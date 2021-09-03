How to buy new foldable super smartphones for a lot cheaper

Despite such impressive figures, not everyone is ready to replace an outdated phone with a new one. And it’s not so much about desire as about financial capabilities. People imagine that they will have to regularly shell out hundreds of thousands of rubles to get the most current model. But they forget or simply do not know about special programs that can seriously reduce the cost of fresh gadgets (sometimes even halving). Samsung has several offers at once for those who follow technology and want to walk with the most modern devices.

Samsung Upgrade – worry free every year

In August, Samsung introduced the third generation of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. Devices with flexible screens are still very young, so every year they receive important updates – the build quality and reliability of the devices are constantly growing. In this regard, the regular replacement of last year’s “clamshells” is a logical and rational step. The cost of new models starts at 90 thousand rubles, but the price should not be an obstacle, because Samsung allows you to purchase fresh devices with a discount of up to 40 percent. How it works?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3

In fact, everything is quite simple and transparent – let’s take the Z Flip3 as an example with 128 GB of memory on board. A customer comes to the store or orders a brand new foldable smartphone to his home. He also signs an agreement, according to which he must pay 4,490 rubles a month for the gadget (53,880 rubles a year). As soon as a more current model comes out in the country (let’s conditionally call it the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4), a person gets a choice: exchange his Z Flip3 for a new version or return it to the store. In the first case, no additional payments are required, and the user will simply continue to make a monthly payment. In the second, the contract is closed, and the monthly fee is terminated, and the remainder does not need to be paid.

Samsung Z Flip3

It turns out that participating in Samsung Upgrade is more profitable and more convenient than taking an installment plan and especially a loan. For a year, you pay only 60 percent of the full cost of the smartphone, and if you want to change the device, then you will not have to resell the gadget in the secondary market. By the way, we mentioned folding smartphones only for the sake of an actual example: the flagship smartphones of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series are also available within the program. The payment procedure is very simple – everything is done through the proprietary Forward application on the phone. By the way, the size of the monthly payment can be reduced by handing over the old device to Trade-In (a handy calculator is available on the program’s website, but we will talk about it below).

Of the additional bonuses, we note the free delivery of devices throughout Russia and the ability to replace a broken screen or back panel once a year on preferential terms at the official Samsung center – the savings are obvious.

Test drive – try and buy

Some buyers find it dissonant when they see flexible display gadgets. Questions immediately arise in my head: “How reliable is this technology?”, “Is it really convenient?” and so on. On the other hand, the hands just reach out to open and close the ultra-modern “clamshell”. As a result, a person has a desire to test a gadget for at least a few weeks, but buying it is still scary. For such people, Samsung has prepared a special test drive program, which is part of the Samsung Upgrade. Within its framework, the user can sign a contract for the Galaxy Z Flip3 or Z Fold3, walk with it for three whole months and exchange it for the flagship S21, Note20 or S20 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The replacement algorithm is simple: just go to the proprietary Forward application, close the current contract and select another smartphone from the available ones. If a new gadget costs more or less, the monthly payments will slightly increase or decrease accordingly. If the devices cost the same, then the client will simply continue to pay the same amount – from 4,490 rubles for the Z Flip3 or from 7,990 rubles for the Z Fold3.

After the user has made a choice, the application will offer him to find the nearest store where employees will make an exchange. True, there is one small “but” – for a free replacement, a folding smartphone must be in good condition, without chips or dents (the seller will carefully check the goods). Otherwise, you still have to pay extra (fine – three monthly payments). But any number of scratches and scuffs is allowed, so keeping the phone under three locks will not be necessary.

Installment plan – smartphone without overpayments

This program is intended for those who do not plan to change their communication means in the foreseeable future. An obvious plus of the installment plan is that a person can start using an expensive flagship smartphone, having only 2,500 rubles in the bank account. For example, after depositing this amount, he will receive a foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, the cost of which starts from 89,990 rubles. The term of the installment plan in this case will be 36 months. If you want to pay off your debts as quickly as possible, you can choose an annual installment plan – in this case, the amount of the monthly payment will increase to 7,500 rubles. The math is simple: divide the price of the device by 12 or 36, depending on which installment plan you want to issue (for 12 or 36 months, respectively).

An installment plan is more profitable than a loan in that the buyer does not have to pay additional interest. That is, in 12 or 36 months, the user will transfer to the seller exactly the amount that the manufacturers asked for the smartphone at the time of its release. Relatively speaking, if the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G cost 127,990 rubles when making an installment plan, then in a year or three the total amount of payments will be the same 127,990 rubles.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Trade-In – an old phone turns into a big discount for a new one

As a rule, outdated smartphones either live out their years in the nightstand or are resold in the secondary market. But there is a third option, which in some cases saves money when buying new devices. Samsung has been running the Trade-In program for several years, thanks to which you can hand over an old gadget (or even several) and buy a new one at a huge discount. It is important to understand that devices of any brands are involved in the promotion – it is not necessary to bring only Samsung devices.

You can calculate the approximate cost of the discount without leaving your home. It is enough to open the website of the Trade-In program and select the device you want to buy – let it be the most sophisticated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 with 512 GB for 169,990 rubles. Next, you need to mark your city, the category of the device being handed over (smartphone or tablet), manufacturer and model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

Take the slightly outdated 512GB iPhone 11 Pro as an example. If the device is in good condition, then when buying the Z Fold3, the client will be able to save 43 thousand rubles. At the same time, he will not have to meet with scammers and meticulous buyers from Avito – it is enough just to bring an old iPhone to the Samsung store and instantly get a good discount on the purchase.

Fast and easy

Samsung programs provide an opportunity to enjoy all the modern benefits of civilization at competitive prices, without overpayments and unnecessary bureaucracy. Users can exchange outdated smartphones for the freshest ones for half the price, take top-end gadgets in installments for 12 or 36 months, and also get good discounts for phones and tablets handed over to Trade-In. Isn’t there a reason to dive into the brand ecosystem?