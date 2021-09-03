How to Style Big Breasts: 5 Fashion Ideas Inspired by Salma Hayek | Vogue Ukraine

On September 2, Mexican-American actress, filmmaker and producer Salma Hayek celebrates her 55th birthday. During her acting career, Hayek has appeared in more than 30 films, and also became the first Mexican woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress. Public appearances of Hayek, who loves to emphasize her figure and often focus on her breasts, are no less interesting for fans. On the actress’s birthday, we were inspired by the best images of Salma Hayek and collected 5 fashionable ideas on how to choose the right clothes for women with large breasts.

Minimum details

Flashy prints and patterns should be left until better times – basic shades and a minimum of details will never fail. In a total black look, we advise you to play with accessories and jewelry: choose large chains and earrings, inspired by the outputs of the actress.

2019 year

Decor

Do not give up sparkling stones and sequins – in the right amount and in the right place, they can produce a “wow” effect. A little black dress with asymmetrical appliqué at the chest or a shimmery dress with thin straps, like in halter tops – the choice is yours.

2019 year

2019 year

Asymmetry

Asymmetrical details are perhaps one of the actress’s favorite fashion tricks. The main stars of her wardrobe are one-shoulder dresses made of light flowing fabrics. This cut will emphasize the elegance and conciseness of the whole image.

2020 year

2021 year

Accent

We recommend you rely on neat accents. For example, choose a military-style shirt with breast pockets to match the entire garment, or a silk blouse with a tie, over which you can throw a plain jacket or coat – a ready-made look for every day.

2020 year

2018 year

V-neck

The V-neck will help not only balance the proportions of the figure, but also make the chest line visually neat. Many Hayek evening gowns have just such a small slit – eye-catching, but not overly provocative either.

2019 year