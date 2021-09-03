“I got my first makeup done in the style of Angelina Jolie”: Bonya turned to fans

“For the first time, Serdar and I decided to do makeup in the style of Angelina Jolie. I made myself this make-up, but the hand of a professional never made it to me. It is clear that it will be much cooler, ”Bonya commented on the process.
Serdar made Victoria a barely perceptible tone, giving shine with highlight, and neat arrows, shading the tips. In Boni’s version, this is always a clear thin line – it looks beautiful, but not as natural as it turned out with a professional. The makeup artist highlighted the lips of the star with lipstick, which is similar in color to the skin tone.
“Yes or no? Does that classic Jolie make-up that Cedar and I did? ” – Bonya turned to the followers.
Most of the fans praised the work of the makeup artist and left compliments to Victoria’s beauty. Some also noted that the ponytail tied with a silk scarf is very suitable for the TV presenter. Bonnie’s cheekbones look even more impressive with her hair pulled back.
“Definitely yes! Pretty woman! “,” Really spilled Jolie! “,” Brad Pitt would not have distinguished! But seriously, they are really very similar! ”,“ Cool! Naturally and beautifully “,” Makeup artist is great, and you are gorgeous as always! ” – posted by users.