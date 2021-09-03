“I got my first makeup done in the style of Angelina Jolie”: Bonya turned to fans

“For the first time, Serdar and I decided to do makeup in the style of Angelina Jolie. I made myself this make-up, but the hand of a professional never made it to me. It is clear that it will be much cooler, ”Bonya commented on the process.

Serdar made Victoria a barely perceptible tone, giving shine with highlight, and neat arrows, shading the tips. In Boni’s version, this is always a clear thin line – it looks beautiful, but not as natural as it turned out with a professional. The makeup artist highlighted the lips of the star with lipstick, which is similar in color to the skin tone.

“Yes or no? Does that classic Jolie make-up that Cedar and I did? ” – Bonya turned to the followers.

Most of the fans praised the work of the makeup artist and left compliments to Victoria’s beauty. Some also noted that the ponytail tied with a silk scarf is very suitable for the TV presenter. Bonnie’s cheekbones look even more impressive with her hair pulled back.