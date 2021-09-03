“I have a healthy relationship with tequila”: Interview with Salma Hayek

A fiery and eternally young Mexican woman – about the benefits of alcohol, her projects and the owl-viewer.

Salma Hayek, who turns 55 today, rarely pleases us with her appearance on the screen: the Oscar nominee chooses projects very carefully. But this year you can enjoy the bright acting of the actress. Only in June she lit up in the action comedy “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife”, and in November we are waiting for the new project of the Marvel Cinematic Universe “The Eternals” and Ridley Scott’s crime drama “House of Gucci”. The fiery Mexican woman told KinoReporter about her roles, favorite TV series and unusual pet in an exclusive interview.

In recent years, you have been more active in films, and more often as a producer. What is the reason for this?

– It seems to me that I have more opportunities now than before. The world has changed, and the fact that I did not give up in the past helped me stay afloat and be in demand in this new era. Now I really work a lot, and it brings me great pleasure. I like to be creative and constantly rush somewhere. I constantly have a lot of ideas that keep me awake. I passionately love this life and really love to open up new horizons.

Now is a great time for our production company Ventanarosa. My partner José Tamez and I were among the first to create content for a Latin American audience, but no one listened to us, considering the idea unsuccessful. And now what we dreamed about is finally happening – and we managed to become pioneers.

Why are you as a producer interested in the TV series Monarch, which was released last fall on Netflix?

– I am incredibly glad that with the opening of international markets, people began to understand the importance of the audience in Latin America. And at some point we had the opportunity to act as producers of a saga about one Mexican family, which controls the production of tequila.

I have a healthy relationship with this national drink … At least for now. (Laughs.) It is of plant origin, and if not abused, it can even be beneficial. I was very pleased to take part in the work on the script and in the choice of actors.

In a project about another family – the Gucci clan – you play Patricia’s friend Pina Auriemma. She is a clairvoyant who was convicted of helping to organize the murder.

You know, Ridley Scott is a very good friend of mine, and his wife and my closest friend Giannina are the producer of the film about the murder of Maurizio Gucci. Everyone knows how cool Ridley is, so it was hard to surprise me with anything, but I didn’t expect how much fun he was to work with. Plus a lot of freedom, constant attention to detail and a sense of complete security.

You’ve even put on weight for this role, haven’t you?

It was like a dream come true: you’re in Rome, doing a movie, and the rounder you are, the better for your character. It was nirvana for me. (Laughs.) I swear, I made an order in a restaurant with a smile on my face: “I’ll take the pasta again.” I love pasta. It had to happen – and without guilt. Delightful!

Continuing the conversation about your new projects, tell us how you decided to shoot the mini-series “Santa Evita”?

– This is a series based on the science fiction book by Thomas Eloy Martinez about what happened to Evita’s body for 15 years after his husband posthumously embalmed him. The body then disappeared, then reappeared, but in a new place. It seemed to me that this book is about how much men are obsessed with the female body.

Moreover, in this obsession there is no sexual desire, but only an irrepressible desire to possess a woman undividedly. The book describes a wonderful and very strange way of expressing this desire, as well as many intrigues, secrets and completely incredible facts. On this project, I also act exclusively as a producer.

Are you only involved as an actress in The Eternals?

– I would like, of course, to be a producer in it, but, alas, I am only one of ten Eternals. (Smiles.) I play a leader who brings them to this planet on a special mission. And we have an amazing director Chloe Zhao, I really liked her “Land of the Nomads” (the film received two major Oscars in 2021 – KR). It’s amazing that one person can shoot such different tapes.

Chloe’s first films were low-budget, but she easily maneuvers between all these Marvel universes. When you watch The Eternals, you will feel their unique atmosphere. I suggested that Chloe make my heroine not just a leader, traditional for Marvel films, but a mentor, replacing the Eternal mother. In general, this is just a dream job, especially since thanks to this project I have made many new friends.

What is your relationship with TV?

– One of my TV rituals will definitely seem very strange to you. I really enjoy watching TV with my husband, lying in our bed. We like to laugh and discuss what we are watching. But when my husband is not at home, I get bored looking alone, and then my tame owl moves into my room. (Laughs.) He loves technology very much and flies from the TV to my iPad, on which I play Sudoku at this time. As a result, he flies around the room and periodically sits on my head and actually watches TV with me. (Laughs.)

What is the name of the owl, if not a secret?

– Kering. My husband didn’t want any other pet, so I pretended it was a gift for him and named the owl after my husband’s company. By the way, they have an owl on their logo.

And what films do you watch with Kering?

– You know, the owl doesn’t care, but my husband is not indifferent to what to watch. He likes action, and I like quieter films. In fact, I watch almost everything. (Laughs.) If we watch something with the whole family, everyone in turn chooses a movie or a TV series. During the quarantine, we wanted to find some good, more authentic project so that there would be several seasons in a row. As a result, we started watching all the Chicago projects: “Chicago on Fire”, “Doctors of Chicago”. Frankly, I never thought that I would watch something like that, but it’s so curious – it’s like you’re in Chicago.

What advice would you give to yourself in your youth – that Mexican girl who came to conquer Hollywood?

– You know, if I had been told then that at 54 I would play a superhero in a Marvel movie, I would never have believed it. (Laughs) I was hoping that I would have a successful career, but I certainly did not expect this. And without the fears and naivety of that girl, nothing would have come of it. Therefore, if I happened to meet her, I would not tell her very much. Indeed, sometimes it is our ignorance and naivety that allows us to jump into the darkness and find ourselves where we never dreamed of getting.