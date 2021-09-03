Iceberg spoke about the new NAVI roster | Dota 2

Ukrainian Dota 2 player Bogdan Iceberg Vasilenko spoke about the new composition Natus Vincere… He noted that the team looks promising on paper, but suggested that it will fall apart before the end of the season. The esportsman shared these thoughts during his conversation with viewers on the stream.

Bogdan Iceberg Vasilenko: “Cool line-up, we are looking forward only to victories. <…> What is there to comment on? I can predict how things will turn out. The beginning will be good, or vice versa super ***, but then more or less. Or the beginning will be bad, and then gradually up [пойдут результаты]… Then, somewhere in the middle of the season, maybe a little bit towards the end, everything will fall apart ***. <…> I have known about this line-up for a long time. <…> Everything should be said about official matches. On paper, the composition is good, but it is not clear how they will grow together there, etc. ”.

According to Vasilenko, he does not think that he is inactive Ilya ALOHADANCE Korobkin will greatly affect the team’s performance. Iceberg is confident that his former teammate will quickly get in shape if he plays clanwar with strong teams.

Bogdan Iceberg Vasilenko: “[ALOHADANCE год не играл, 700-й ранг и в NAVI?] Ilyukha knows how to quickly get in shape, that’s all ***. He can only play clanwar. Well, of course, now you won’t get *** from these publics, but if you play the clanwar, he will quickly gain [форму]… <…> Ilyaha’s hero pool is small, as it seems to me. “

Iceberg played for NAVI from September 2020 to May 2021. He left the team with Andrey ALWAYSWANNAFLY Bondarenko before qualifying for The International 10 – came instead Vladimir No[o]ne Minenko and Akbar SoNNeikO Butaev, however, they were unable to win a ticket to the World Cup for the club.

On September 2, esports club Natus Vincere announced a new Dota 2 roster. It includes Alik V-Tune Sparrow, Vladimir No.[o]ne Minenko, Victor GeneRaL Nigrini, Ilya ALOHADANCE Korobkin and Alexey Solo Berezin. Ivan became the coach of the team ArtStyle Antonov.