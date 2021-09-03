“In the match with France, the Ukrainians have a chance to become heroes”

Former striker of the Ukrainian national team Viktor Leonenko summed up the match with Kazakhstan (2: 2) as part of the selection for the 2022 World Cup.

“I think that the debut, in principle, was not a success, because they gave glasses to the Kazakhs. In this draw I am glad that we had chances. What they squandered is skill. When a team has moments, it’s already good. As a rule, our team does not have many chances.

With the French, most likely, there will be few moments. The most important thing is that they are. The only plus from the fact that we lost points is the number of chances.

Criticism of Petrakov? It is not right. In the national team, you cannot criticize anyone if you are a coach. We have collected all the best. This is in vain, because the kids may be offended. And our guys are often offended, unfortunately.

Yaremchuk’s goal? I think he just wanted to stretch the goalkeeper, but it turned out great. I don’t think he expected to score himself. The goalkeeper did not expect, I think, and Yaremchuk himself did not expect. He didn’t throw it over. The man just decided to break through. A cool goal flew in. Well done!

Goals against our goal? I do not think that Pyatov is very much to blame. Something, of course, is, but when you are shot, it is difficult to help out the team.

I would not swear at Karavaev. Everyone forgot that he is not a defender, but a midfielder. He does not really know how to select, and this is not his problem, but Petrakov’s.

A match with France? The most important thing is to show the game. Let’s hope. We have practically lost everything. There are some chances, but I don’t believe it. After all, after the French, you still have to play. Finland won’t be easy.

Guys, do not lower our nose! With the French, there is a chance to become heroes, ”summed up Leonenko.