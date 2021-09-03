In velor suits: Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton repeated the legendary images of the 90s – photo

On her personal Instagram page, Kim Kardashian published a photo with Paris Hilton, which blew up the network. Together with the heiress of the world’s largest hotel chain Hilton, the star starred to advertise the Skims Velor collection. A line of velor suits inspired by the fashion of the 90s and 00s.

So, secular lionesses staged the shooting on the streets of Los Angeles. The photographer took pictures like paparazzi photographs, chasing the stars in the store and in the parking lot. The photos turned out to be very lively, and the legendary creative duet did not go unnoticed.

Best friends for life. Me and Paris Hilton in our Skims Velor. You, friends, have no idea that tracksuits were our daily wear,

– commented on the shooting Kim Kardashian.

Paris Hilton walked the city streets in a soft brown velor suit, white sneakers and a Louis Vuitton branded silver bag. She completed the look with sunglasses.

At that time, Kim Kardashian paraded in a suit of pale pink color, which consisted of a strapless top and wide pants. Gray sneakers, a gold-colored Louis Vuitton bag and glasses were luxuriously combined with the image.

In less than a day, their release collected 2.5 million likes. Skims Velor will not be on sale until October 21, but thanks to such a stellar campaign, it is doomed to fantastic success.