Insiders have reported problems in the marriage of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Rumors that things are not going smoothly in the family of 33-year-old Megan Fox and 46-year-old Brian Austin Green have been circulating since the beginning of April. They say the couple broke up again. The journalists of the British portal Daily Mail found out that they now live in different houses. The actress decided to stay in Calabasas, while her husband left for Malibu. However, celebrities regularly meet to spend time with their children.

Moreover, Brian stopped wearing a wedding ring. Recently, the paparazzi noticed him in one of the grocery stores, and there was no ring on that very finger.

The couple, who got married in 2010, have yet to comment on rumors of a breakup. The last time the actor shared photos with his wife was in February. This fact also led fans to the idea of ​​a possible rift.

The couple were already going through difficult times; in 2015, Megan and Brian officially announced their upcoming divorce. True, after only a few months it became known that Fox was expecting a third child from her husband. In April 2016, the actors changed their minds to divorce. According to anonymous sources, the reason for the past breaks can be attributed to work schedules, due to which someone constantly disappeared on the set, and someone stayed at home with their children.

If you want to maintain a relationship, then you need to overcome difficulties. We are part of the Universe and can only cut something off when the Universe is ready to free us. This is the law of karma

– Fox admitted in an interview.

Meghan and Brian have three children: Noah, 7, Bodie, 6, and Jornie, 3. Green with his ex-wife Vanessa Marcel is also raising a 17-year-old son, Cassius. Earlier in February, he confirmed to Us Weekly that he and Meghan have no plans to expand their family.

Enough! I have four children, three of them are very small,

– said the actor.