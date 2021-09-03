Interlay Team Launches Crowd Loan for Their Kintsugi Parachain on Kusama Network | Blockchain24

The developers of the interBTC parachain, designed to use BTC in the Polkadot ecosystem, intend first to protect one of the parachain slots in the sister network Kusama Network. The related network is called Kintsugi and the crowdsale kicked off on August 31st.

“By voting for Kintsugi, you are voting to bring untrustworthy bitcoin to Kusama and help launch the DeFi ecosystem!”

How do I get involved?

Crowdsime is a public event – you decide whether you want to participate, how and to what extent. Examples of participation:

Through the Polkadot.js app crowdsourcing page

Via the Kintsugi crowdloan site using the Polkadot.js browser extension (coming soon)

By participating through partner exchanges.

Through partner mobile wallets.

Kintsugi – canary interBTC

Kintsugi (KINT) is a canary interBTC network developed by Interlay, a research and development company specializing in blockchain interoperability. Interlay’s mission, founded by former Imperial College computer science PhDs Alexei Zamyatin and Dominik Hartz, is to develop a trustless and fully decentralized solution that “makes Bitcoin fully interoperable.”

The non-profit Kintsugi Lab will be responsible for launching Kintsugi and further supporting the development and growth of the decentralized network.

“Inspired by the ancient Japanese tradition of accepting imperfections and imperfections, Kintsugi perceives the nascent DeFi ecosystem on Kusama as chaotic but constantly improving in the golden stripes of its community. kBTC Kintsugi is bringing radically open bitcoin to Kusama to launch BTC liquidity for parachains like Karura, Shiden and Moonriver, ”it said.

kBTC is an asset backed by bitcoins 1: 1 on Kusama, insured and always safe.

Crowdsime Kintsugi

Kintsugi participates in Kusama’s parachain auctions and supports crowdsale to enable the community to vote.

Hard facts:

Target slot: 6-10

Rental period: 8 periods (maximum rental period ~ 48 weeks)

Maximum blocking target: 200,000k

To participate in the crowdsourcing, you need to block your KSM and vote for Kintsugi to become a parachain.

KINT tokens will be distributed among network members, creators and early sponsors in the form of distribution and block rewards. There will be no public sale or ICO.

Crowdloan Airdrop: 10% (1 Million KINT) of the original 4-year KINT offering

Kintsugi offers the following special airdrops to create a proactive crowdsale process:

Early Bird Bonus: 5% for the first 3 days of crowdfunding

Referral bonus: 5% for the referrer and the attracted

Success bonus: up to 100,000 additional KINT if certain KSM blocking goals are met. See Table.



Success bonuses: additional KINT is administered if the KSM goals are met.

Any KINT not used for Basic, Early, Referral and Successful Airdrop will be distributed proportionally among all participants, further increasing the KINT ratio by blocked KSM.

Power User Bonus: 2% (200,000 KINT) of the original 4-year KINT offer.

To stimulate the adoption of kBTC, 200,000 KINT will be sent out to crowdsign members who will then also launch vaults and start minting kBTC on Kusama as soon as Kintsugi is up and running.

Tokenomics updates

There are also the latest tokenomics updates for KINT!

KINT distribution graph:

30% can be transferred immediately after distribution

The remaining 70% is subject to a 48 week linear transition (parachain lease period)

Transfer of rights for the team and investor: 48 weeks (1 rental period) followed by 48 weeks of linear transition (1 rental period).