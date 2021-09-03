Investors talked about the prospects for securing bitcoin above the $ 50 thousand level.

Many members of the crypto community see the potential for further growth in the BTC rate.

The most capitalized cryptocurrency – bitcoin – started Friday with a fall, which turned into a correction. As of 11:43 (Moscow time), BTC is trading at $ 49,485. The maximum value of bitcoin in 24 hours is fixed at $ 50,343, the minimum – at $ 48,386.

Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

Many members of the crypto community believe that fixing above $ 50 thousand will allow bitcoin to continue to grow. At the indicated height, in their opinion, there is a psychological level, overcoming which will have a positive effect on BTC. For example, this point of view is shared by an analyst who runs a microblogging under the nickname Immortal.

Analyst Lark Davis, in turn, drew attention to the fact that the market is currently fighting for the level of $ 50 thousand. The presence of the upper “tails” of the candles, in his opinion, indicates that sellers are actively resisting BTC buyers.

The prospects for further growth, according to analyst PlanB, are also indicated by the signals of the relative strength index (RSI). A breakthrough by the 60% level indicator, in his opinion, signals a possible exit of bitcoin in a positive movement.

Crypto community members drew attention to the fact that bitcoin repeats the movement patterns of previous years. This behavior of the cryptocurrency can be explained by the change of cycles. The fact is that about once every 4 years, the volume of the reward for mining on the BTC network drops by 2 times. This phenomenon is called halving. With its help, the rate of bitcoin inflow to the market decreases, which forms an asset shortage. This situation can positively affect the value of BTC.

For example, after the halving in July 2016, bitcoin updated its maximum value at the end of December 2017 near the level of $ 20 thousand. It took 15 months to reach the goal. The last BTC halving was recorded in May 2020. Crypto community members believe that the digital asset has not yet had time to realize its growth potential within the current cycle.

Meanwhile, bitcoin’s fear and greed index is in the green zone. This position of the indicator suggests that most investors at the moment consider BTC as a promising asset for investing funds.

