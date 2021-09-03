“Iranian Angelina Jolie” was released after being sentenced to 10 years in prison: People: From life: Lenta.ru

Sentenced to ten years in prison, Internet star Fatemeh Khishvand, dubbed “Iranian Angelina Jolie”, was released. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

The girl was released from prison just a few days after the trial, which was convicted. Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad linked her release to public outrage at the verdict.

Fatima Khishvand managed to give an interview to the state TV channel Rokna. “I’m sure that now I won’t even put Instagram on my phone, let alone start a page there,” she said.

Khishwand, better known under the pseudonym Sugar Tabar, became famous after the publication of photographs in which she looked like Angelina Jolie and a zombie at the same time. Later, the girl admitted that she created this image using makeup and Photoshop, and showed her real face.

Khishwand went to jail after being arrested in October 2019. She was accused of blasphemy, illegal enrichment and other criminal acts. In April 2020, it became known that the girl fell ill with COVID-19. In December, Khishwand was sentenced to ten years in prison. In total, she spent 14 months behind bars.