“Is he really a diplomat?” Lavrov is afraid that the United States will kidnap athletes

The first numbers on the United Russia list continue their electoral tour, and not a day goes by without any of them saying something surprising in public.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has already become a target for criticism this week for speaking about Stalin at a meeting with veterans in Volgograd. This time, the Foreign Minister arrived in Yekaterinburg, where he met with athletes – and amazed social networks with statements on sports related topics.

Victoria Musvik

Lolshto? And the day before yesterday he was about Stalin. This reminds me of stories about Brezhnev’s entourage in the second half of the 1970s, where he was still sort of a good fellow in health, against the background of those around him – and the people generally just fell.

Stanislav Belkovsky

Especially it is necessary to take care of the legendary A.S. Dziuba. They can definitely steal him – for example, for exchange for A. A. Navalny. But why is S.V. Lavrov telling the Americans such a fat scenario?

After such statements, you can safely put Sergei Lavrov himself in the Duma – the deputies, unlike the head of the Foreign Ministry, can say whatever comes into their head, the Telegram channel believes. Manual:

For the second time recently, Sergei Lavrov finds himself in a situation where he was “misunderstood.” But what is the norm for a member of the federal list of United Russia is like death for the foreign minister.

One had only to freeze the ambiguous phrase about the historical role of Joseph Stalin, so he immediately had to make excuses and apologize, although the “opposition media” were to blame for everything, which interpreted the minister’s words in a different way than Lavrov wanted.

But here is a new speech – and again the statements of the country’s chief diplomat are least of all similar to diplomacy. In the interval between Ukraine and Nord Stream, the minister warned of the dangers of “kidnapping” of Russian athletes by the Americans.

Formally, on the basis of the “Rodchenkov Act”, another cross-border exercise of US legislators, turning world sport into an American plot, where only the Stars and Stripes have the right to be judged for doping. But Lavrov believes that those athletes who the United States considers to be a threat to their interests in international competitions will also be kidnapped. That is, for example, while Kucherov makes Tampa champion, he is a law-abiding citizen. But as a potential member of the Russian Olympic team, Nikita must always be on the lookout. After all, neither the NHL, nor the NBA, nor the MLS recognize the WADA code and adhere to their own system of prosecution for misdemeanors related to doping.

The main flaw of Russian sports is its squalid bureaucracy

Only then why did Lavrov decide to accompany his speech with jokes about Meldonium (“the preparations of meldonium and mildronate do not differ in anything, except that meldonium is produced in Russia and therefore banned”)? It was in the Meldonium case that the main vice of Russian sports was reflected – its wretched bureaucracy. Russian sports officials simply “overslept” the consideration of the status of Mildronate (which is also prohibited, here the minister is lying again) in the anti-doping authorities (and much more likely, they spared money for lawyers), as a result, Russian sports pharmacology lost one of the main restorative drugs, and the Russian athletes were simply framed. Maybe we shouldn’t prematurely demonize WADA and the United States, but it’s time to put things in order both with officials and with the sports pharma. And the first is much more important – as the recent Olympics showed, they can take away medals from Russia without any doping.

At the same time, some State Duma deputies, in particular – former hockey player Vyacheslav Fetisov, on the contrary, show the top of adequacy: “It seems to me that this story should not work, because there are too many moments that are not connected with any logic. indignation not only in our country, but all over the world, because athletes are famous people. For example, now Sasha Ovechkin will go to the Olympic Games, eat something wrong, or the doctor will give him something wrong, and get a positive test. And what should the US do? Biden should arrest Ovechkin because he poses a threat? ” – quotes the comment of Fetisov URA.RU.

Kirill Shulika

That is, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, apparently, really sees Russia approximately as North Korea, although even their athletes go to competitions in other countries. Only now they stopped because of the coronavirus.

Even United Russia member Vyacheslav Fetisov, albeit very mildly, called Lavrov’s words nonsense.

After all, apparently, the decision to put Lavrov on the United Russia list was caused by the desire to see the bewilderment of the public, which asks the question, is he really the Minister of Foreign Affairs?

Judging by Putin’s commentary, Lavrov will not be allowed to go to the Duma so easily. Apparently, the deputies will have to continue to act more diplomatically than the head of the Foreign Ministry.

Only inveterate propagandists demonstrate a serious attitude to the version of reality that the Minister of Foreign Affairs offers to the public.

Temnik

Lavrov today predicted the possibility of a new round of complications in relations between the Russian Federation and the United States.

In his opinion, Washington can go to the kidnapping of athletes convicted of doping. The whole world has long been accustomed to the fact that American special services regularly seek the extradition from third countries of persons suspected of serious crimes of a terrorist or economic nature. Later, these people are usually sentenced to astronomical prison terms when compared with the practice adopted in other countries. Punishment of 25 years or more is common in the American judicial system.

But the prospect of such a harsh prosecution for violation of anti-doping rules in the world of sports smacks of absolutely outrageous trash. Nevertheless, there is no reason not to trust Lavrov’s knowledge. By and large, one gets the impression that international justice is sliding in its American submission into some kind of terry totalitarianism.

If tomorrow they get to the athletes, then the day after tomorrow, no one, even the most law-abiding citizen of any country, will be able to feel safe crossing the borders.

Commentators far from glorifying power on social media tend to exercise their wit.

Anatoly Nesmiyan

It seems that they evacuated something incidentally from Afghanistan. And not for athletes, but for yourself – the Kremlin has its own competitions. It is becoming more and more difficult to explain the gushing absurdity to others.

I wonder if the children of officials and oligarchs, along with their wives, mistresses and billions of dollars, were also stolen by the Americans? Or are they not a threat, but quite the opposite?

They remembered on the Web that Sergei Lavrov’s daughter lived and studied in the United States – however, the minister said six years ago that Ekaterina Lavrova had already returned to Russia.

Other non-diplomatic remarks made this week by the foreign minister concerned Ukraine: on August 31, Sergei Lavrov said that “Crimea is a settled matter” and the Ukrainian authorities have already “understood” this.

Vitaly Portnikov analyzes the role of Sergei Lavrov in the column for “Grani.ru”:

The secret of Lavrov’s success lies in his inappropriate behavior. Lavrov had not been very concerned about the fact that he was not working as a propaganda subservient, but as a whole minister of foreign affairs. And now I have crossed all possible “red lines” that separate diplomacy not even from propaganda, but from the bazaar. Until recently, for statements in the style of a market trader, Lavrov had Masha Zakharova, who happily fulfills her boorish number not only at meetings with journalists, but also on social networks. Now Lavrov himself works as Masha. Until recently, to insult the leaders of other states and accuse them of mental disability, the regime had Kiselevsoloviev, who jumped out of his pants with zeal. Now Lavrov himself is jumping out of his pants. Until recently, the Kremlin used Shoigu for threats. Now it is becoming unclear who is actually the Minister of Defense – he or the Minister of Foreign Affairs?

Foreign ministers just don’t act like that

Lavrov’s strange popularity is based precisely on this discrepancy between image, position and behavior – foreign ministers simply do not behave like that. Well-mannered people with manners – and Lavrov seems to pretend to be – do not behave this way. It’s like buying a blueberry cake in a candy store, and this cake tastes like pickles. Naturally, you will remember this dessert and will tell your friends about it. So is Lavrov.