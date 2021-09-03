It became known about the unexpected decision of Angelina Jolie Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Brendjalina’s fans are jubilant. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shared the kids.

It became known about the unexpected decision of Angelina Jolie. She allowed her biological children from Brad Pitt – 14-year-old daughter Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne spend christmas with dad…

For this time, Jolie will have the older children whom she and her ex-husband adopted and adopted – we are talking about 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zakhara and 19-year-old Maddox. The latter, by the way, is already officially considered an adult and can decide for himself where he is.

“Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the never-ending drama. Unfortunately, their children suffer the most from this,” Us Weekly quoted an anonymous source as saying.

We will remind, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie broke up in 2016. The Hollywood actress announced her divorce from her lover and took her six children, demanding sole custody of them from the court. For a long time, the star couple could not resolve numerous issues with divorce. The divorce proceedings ended only in 2019. At the same time, the problems of child custody remained open.

In early 2021, Angelina and Brad planned to get all together for the Christmas holidays, but that changed when the dispute between them flared up with renewed vigor. Jolie was disappointed with the unsuccessful course of the custody proceedings, but for the sake of the heirs she found the strength and made a noble act towards Pitt. By the way, Brad always insisted on joint custody of the offspring.