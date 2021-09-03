It became known how Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will celebrate Christmas

“Because of this, their children are suffering.”





Famous actors have been fighting for four years over child custody. In the spring, it seemed that a thaw had come in the relationship of the ex-spouses, but Angelina Jolie’s recent antics in court brought everything back to dead center. Now the 45-year-old actress and 57-year-old Brad Pitt are trying to sort out the logistics for Christmas and agree with whom the heirs will celebrate the holidays.

UsWeekly magazine insiders said that the Oscar winner will spend Christmas Eve and part of the winter holidays with the youngest children – 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The source added that Angie and Brad discussed the possibility of reuniting at the holidays with the whole family, but that was during their truce and since then plans have changed: “Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the endless drama. Unfortunately, because of this, their children are suffering. “

The custody battle also affected 15-year-old Zakhara and 17-year-old Pax. The eldest heir to the couple, Maddox, has already reached the age of majority, so he can make his own decisions. He went to university in Seoul last year, but was forced to return home due to the coronavirus pandemic.