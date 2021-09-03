“It is dishonorable and despicable to constantly accuse the authorities of deceit and theft.” Olympic boxing champion Mekhontsev withdrew from elections to the State Duma – Boxing / MMA / UFC

Olympic boxing champion Yegor Mekhontsev decided to withdraw his candidacy for the State Duma from the elections in the 172nd single-mandate constituency.

“I made a decision for myself to withdraw the candidacy from the elections of deputies of the State Duma in the 172nd single-mandate constituency.

I am an athlete and have always tried to be honest with my rivals, and most importantly, with myself. Now, when I see when some candidates openly lie and literally turn inside out, adjusting to the cheap political situation, I do not want and will not participate in such a campaign.

I have represented Russia in the international arena for many years. For me, our state symbols have always been sacred: the flag and the anthem. Today I see what a difficult situation our country has found itself in – we are under pressure from all sides: in the economy, in sports, and in politics.

In this difficult time, I am sure that a strong leader such as Vladimir Putin should be at the head of our state. You can talk a lot about the fact that we have problems in the field of health care, education, roads.

This is so, no doubt. But the most important thing that our state provides us now is a peaceful sky over our heads. Thanks to the president, Russia has a powerful Armed Forces that are guaranteed to protect our peaceful sleep and our peaceful work.

It is a pity that we sometimes forget about it, we take the world for granted. But this is the constant work of both the head of state and the entire country. This, in my opinion, is the most important achievement of the president and his team.

But in addition to strengthening the defense in recent years, the president and the government have done a lot of good for ordinary people. Children are fed free of charge in schools until the 5th grade, the maternity capital has been increased and it has been paid for the first child, preferential mortgages have been introduced for large families – and much more.

Not to notice this and see only the bad, constantly accusing the authorities of deceit and theft – this is dishonorable and vile. I cannot do this and I will not do it.

Of course, we have a lot of problems in our country, I understand that citizens may be dissatisfied with their lives, blaming the leaders of cities and districts for this, but I live in Yekaterinburg and see how my city has changed over the past 10 years.

Today it is rightfully one of the best cities in the world. Schools, roads, sports palaces are being built, we are preparing for the Universiade – and all this is happening before our eyes. I want all of Russia to be the same as my city.

To do this, we need to rally around the President of Russia and real patriots and statesmen in politics.

That is why I made such a decision and withdraw from the election campaign. I will continue to help my fellow countrymen not with political chatter, but with real deeds, ”Mekhontsev said.

Aljamain Sterling to haters: “Fuck you #####”

Khabib: “Dagestan is a very rich region, but we live poorly. My sister worked for 11 thousand rubles “