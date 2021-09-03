Italy repeated the world record for the longest streak without defeats :: Football :: RBC Sport

The team drew with the Bulgarian national team (1: 1). The last time the team lost was on September 10, 2018

Photo: Fabio Sasso / Zuma / TASS



The Italian national football team repeated the record-breaking unbeaten run. The team has not suffered a single defeat in 35 matches in a row.

The team ended in a draw in the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup against Bulgaria (1: 1). Scored by effective strikes

Federico Chiesa and Atanas Iliev.

RPL footballer inflicted the first defeat in 28 years in the selection of the World Cup to Spain



Despite the fact that the Italians did not manage to win, the team continues to occupy the first line in the group C table, gaining 10 points in 4 matches. Bulgaria is in fourth place, with two points in four games.

The last time the Italian national team lost on September 10, 2018, that time they failed to cope with Portugal (0: 1).

The record for the duration of unbeaten runs among national teams was set by the Brazilian team. In the period from 1993 to 1996, the team also did not lose 35 matches. Later, this achievement was repeated by the Spanish national team, it did not lose from 2007 to 2009.