It’s about the secret ingredients: what Jennifer Aniston adds to smoothies

Actress Jennifer Aniston confessedthat cannot live without physical activity:“I need movement, even if it’s only 10 minutes a day on a trampoline.”… And on her Instagram page, she shared the recipe for her favorite smoothie.

Without some components, a celebrity simply cannot imagine this healthy drink. For example, she suggests fighting the signs of aging from the inside.by adding collagen peptides in powder form.

What are collagen peptides It is a protein that consists of three amino acids and is responsible for the elasticity of the skin, tendons, joints, blood vessels. Collagen peptides are nutritional supplements that really can protect against photoaging.

Jennifer Aniston regularly adds collagen to food: “Collagen is the glue that holds everything together. I have always been a supporter of keeping you healthy from the inside out.”– said the actress.

Here complete healthy smoothie recipe on the recommendations of a famous actress.

Ingredients

1 glass of chocolate almond milk ⁣⁣

2 scoops of chocolate collagen peptides

cherries and banana

a few drops of stevia

1 glass of ice

Additional ingredients, which are not visible in the video, but which the star always adds:

spinach ⁣⁣

some cinnamon ⁣⁣

matcha powder ⁣⁣

spoon of almond oil ⁣⁣

All ingredients need to be chopped into one mass in a blender – and you’re done!