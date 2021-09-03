Japanese Rakuten Wallet Resumes XRP Margin Trading Next Week | Blockchain24

While Ripple Labs and XRP continue to come under scrutiny in the US, other countries and agencies may soon be taking a more favorable view of this duck. Rakuten Wallet, operated by one of Japan’s leading e-commerce portals, has just announced the resumption of XRP trading on its platform.

Rakuten’s cryptocurrency arm ended XRP-related services in December last year due to concerns over the SEC’s U.S. lawsuit. At the time, the company said it was not sure if XRP liquidity could be secured. The company has also raised concerns about XRP price stability in light of the aforementioned litigation.

Guaranteed liquidity, stable price delivery

However, Rakuten will resume XRP margin trading as of September 8, as the company “has determined that liquidity can be provided and stable price delivery is possible for customers,” it said in a statement. Rakuten first started offering margin trading services last spring, offering cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ether and Litecoin, as well as XRP.

Output liquidity and price stability are important aspects to consider when trading an asset on margin. Volatile price behavior along with low liquidity can lead to huge losses for those who bet on the asset.

Will others follow suit?

Understandably, the XRP community is overwhelmed by this news, with many now hoping that US organizations will follow suit. Major exchanges like Coinbase quickly suspended XRP trading following a SEC lawsuit against the blockchain firm.

The above development could be a sign of a shift in sentiment regarding XRP and Ripple. It could also mean that other exchanges and service providers may soon follow suit with similar updates. However, realists argue that this will not happen until a final decision is made in the SEC-Ripple case.

Rakuten is the market leader in crypto offerings and services in Japan. Rakuten Trade is also well known in countries such as Hong Kong, Australia and Malaysia. Hence, the move is good news for a huge chunk of the XRP community.

Earlier in June, Ripple’s European partner Azimo hosted a Series C funding round that raised more than $ 50 million. The round was led by the wallet’s parent company, Rakuten Capital.