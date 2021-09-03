JBL Quantum 350 Wireless gaming-grade headset priced at $ 100

JBL has announced the Quantum 350 Wireless, a headset designed for gaming enthusiasts. Sales of new items will begin this month.

The device belongs to the overhead type. High-quality 40-mm radiators with a reproducible frequency range from 20 Hz to 20 kHz are used. A microphone is installed on an adjustable boom for negotiating games.

JBL QuantumSURROUND proprietary technology has been implemented. It uses dedicated algorithms and JBL QuantumENGINE PC software to simulate multichannel sound, creating a realistic spatial soundstage with an immersive cinematic effect and a real edge over the competition.

Data exchange with a computer is carried out wirelessly in the 2.4 GHz frequency range. The claimed battery life on a single charge of the battery reaches 22 hours. Fast charging in five minutes gives you enough power for one hour of gaming.

The JBL Quantum 350 Wireless headset will be available for an estimated price of $ 100.