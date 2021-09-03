Jennifer Aniston and her ex-boyfriend John Mayer spent the evening at the same hotel

John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston

The other day, 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston became convinced that the world is small. The actress arranged a meeting with her friends at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles at the very hour when her former lover, 42-year-old American singer John Mayer, walked in (the actress and singer had a short affair from 2008 to 2009).

Paparazzi photographed John and Jennifer at the hotel entrance a few seconds apart. Most likely, they ran into each other, but spent the evening separately.

Jen and John were at the Sunset Tower Thursday night, but they weren’t together. Jennifer’s company was made up of friends, and John was there separately from them. They spent most of the evening at different ends of the restaurant. Jen was focused on the company she came with. They both come here often, and this time they ended up there in the same evening, but this is a coincidence. They left the hotel at the same time. John is alone and Jennifer is with her friends

– said the insider.



Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer in 2009

After breaking up with Mayer, Aniston defended him from press attacks.