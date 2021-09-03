Jennifer Aniston explains why, being fully vaccinated, she is afraid of unvaccinated people

Popular American actress Jennifer Aniston has stopped communicating with friends who are fundamentally not vaccinated against coronavirus. She told about this in an interview with the women’s magazine “Instyle”.

“There are people in my environment who are opposed to vaccination and simply do not listen to the obvious facts. It’s a real shame,” Aniston said. about this, and this is insulting. Your moral and professional duty is to inform people about your decision not to get vaccinated. For we are not checked every day. “

According to the actress, everyone is personally responsible to society for the spread of the coronavirus. Aniston calls for vaccinating, as well as informing the environment about their state of health. “It’s all complicated, because everyone has the right to their own opinion. But most of the thoughts of those who are against vaccination are not based on anything other than fear or propaganda,” added the actress.

After the publication of this interview, some of the actress’s subscribers on Instagram began to ask her questions about the reasons for the excitement. After all, it is known that the actress herself is fully vaccinated.

“The fact is that if you have a new variant of the virus, you can still pass it on to me,” she wrote back. “I can get a mild form of the disease. someone else who is not vaccinated and has health problems. And so I will endanger their lives, “Jennifer Aniston explained her position.