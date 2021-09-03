Jolie uses children’s testimony in court against Pitt

Actress Angelina Jolie is ready to appear in court with evidence of domestic violence by ex-spouse Brad Pitt. She sent documents to the court, one of which contains the testimony of their minor children.

Two years after the divorce, Angelina Jolie found evidence of domestic violence by ex-spouse Brad Pitt, which she is going to present in court. This is reported by the ET edition with reference to the relevant court documents. It is alleged that on March 12, 2021, Jolie handed them over to the court. According to the source, one of the documents contains the testimony of the minor children of the artists. Jolie and Pitt have six heirs – Maddox (19 years old), Pax (17 years old), Zakhara (16 years old), Shiloh (14 years old), twins Knox and Vivienne (12 years old).

“Another example of how Angelina changes her story when she needs it. In 2016, her charge was investigated and dismissed, no other incidents, police reports or even charges were made until she needed them, “an anonymous source familiar with the case commented on the news.

Representatives for Pitt and Jolie have not yet commented on the emergence of new court documents. Recently, a source for Woman’s Day reported that after a divorce from her husband, the actress spends more than she earns. A few years ago, Jolie’s fortune was estimated at $ 100 million, but during the divorce proceedings, she spent huge sums on the best lawyers. Since filing for divorce in 2016, only three feature films have been released with the actress. Jolie’s financial troubles are rumored to help Pitt win the child custody battle. But first you need to wait for information about what evidence of domestic violence the actress found.

“Brad is confident that in the future he will be able to see younger children. His biggest hope is that Shiloh, with whom he has always been closely associated, may even say that she wants to move in with her dear father, ”the source said.

An indirect proof of Jolie’s financial problems was the sale of things that Pitt gave her in marriage. In early March, the actress sold a painting by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill “The Minaret of the Al-Koutoubiya Mosque” for a record amount for his works – $ 11.5 million.

Previously, the canvas was estimated at $ 2-3.5 million. The politician painted the picture in January 1943 after negotiations with US President Franklin Roosevelt and other leaders of the anti-Hitler coalition in Casablanca. In 1993, Churchill presented the painting to Roosevelt; it was inherited by his son Elliot. According to CNN, in 2011, Pitt bought the Al-Koutoubiya Mosque Minaret as a gift to Jolie.

“Brad’s friends think she’s selling Churchill’s painting because she needs money,” a Woman’s Day source said of Jolie. – She lives off the fees, and right now she does not have enough funds because she does not work. And even though her fortune is about $ 100 million, she has a lot of staff and real estate to pay for. Not to mention children, whose needs become more and more expensive as they grow up. “

The artists lived together for about ten years. In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce. She attributed her decision to Pitt’s alcoholism and disagreement with his educational methods. Some sources reported that during an argument, the actor hit Maddox’s son. In November 2016, an investigation ended, which did not confirm Pitt’s child abuse allegations. In a statement to ET, Jolie expressed relief at the completion of the investigation. The couple was officially divorced only in 2019.