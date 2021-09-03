Julia Roberts as a child touched the network with a smile – photo

Perhaps one of the main highlights of the famous actress Julia Roberts is her dazzling smile. A funny collage of two photos appeared on Julia’s Instagram fan page: in one picture, the actress is only five years old, and in the other – 50.

“Always smiling,” the actress’s fans signed the picture.

Julia Roberts / Photo: Instagram

“The most beautiful smile in the world”, “You are so beautiful!”, “Beauty”, “Always beautiful”, “Best smile”, “Always with a dazzling smile.”

While fans admire the archival photo of the star, Julia speaks with an active civic position and draws attention to the social issue. Roberts, on his Instagram page, calls for the creation of gender-neutral toilets around the world. Against the backdrop of the door of one of these restrooms, Roberts took a selfie and called on everyone to support the organization GLSEN, which is implementing this idea in schools and other institutions in the country.

Julia Roberts. Photo: screenshot instagram.com/juliaroberts

