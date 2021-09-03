Julia Roberts, Leonardo DiCaprio and others at Sean Penn’s charity gala dinner

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn

The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles hosted an annual gala dinner yesterday hosted by Sean Penn and his charity CORE. The actor created this community back in 2010 after a major earthquake in Haiti, which killed more than 222 thousand people. Since then, Sean has been inviting his celebrity friends to the foundation’s gala every year to raise funds to help people affected by this terrible tragedy.

Julia Roberts, accompanied by her husband Daniel Moder, Leonardo DiCaprio, Karolina Kurkova, Alyssa Milano, Naomi Campbell and many others, could not miss Sean Penn’s gala dinner this time.

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder Karolina Kurkova

Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn Alyssa Milano with her husband Dave Bugliari Alyssa Milano Naomi Campbell

All evening, the stars discussed current problems and ways to solve them, and also shared the latest news. So. Leonardo DiCaprio that evening was seen in the company at several tables at once: the actor managed to talk with the organizer of the dinner, Sean Penn, Julia Roberts and her husband, as well as the Canadian billionaire Frank Giustra. At the event, Leo appeared without his beloved Camila Morrone, with whom he tries not to advertise.

This evening, Rachel Zoe, Sarah Gilbert, Patricia Arquette, Rebecca Gayhardt, Connie Britton and many others walked the red carpet of the event.

Patricia Arquette

Connie Britton

Sarah Gilbert

Rachel Zoe



Rebecca Geyhard



