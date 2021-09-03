Justin Bieber’s wife supported Selena Gomez in social networks

The singer’s fans are discussing whether Hailey Bieber made up with the pop singer.

Fans of pop singer Selena Gomez have developed a whole theory of the relationship between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s wife because of one like. The star couple broke up a few years ago, and after parting, Bieber almost immediately started a new relationship.

Hayley Bieber (nee Baldwin) is an American model who married Justin shortly after his split from Selena Gomez. The latter was very upset by the breakup and even turned to psychiatrists for help. Despite the fact that years have passed, Selena still devotes songs to Bieber.

Fans were convinced that Gomez and Baldwin were now implacable enemies. However, the day before, they noticed that Hayley clicked “Like” under Selena’s photo on the Instagram of American Vogue.

Gomez flaunts on the cover, and with this act, Hayley put the singer’s fans in a dead end. The fact is that Selena’s fans “took revenge” in social networks for her, because they were sure that the model took Justin away from Gomez and broke her heart.

Apparently, “star like” could put an end to the fan club feud. Earlier, Selena Gomez has already asked fans to stop harassing Hailey and Justin on social networks, assuring that this story is a thing of the past.