Justin Theroux congratulated his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston on her birthday and declassified her nickname

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

Yesterday, the famous Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston celebrated her birthday – the actress turned 51 years old. One of the main surprises was presented to her by Interview magazine, which came out right on her birthday: the star admitted that it was a complete surprise for her. Well, close friends to her that day said a lot of warm words and wishes.

Among those who congratulated Jen was her ex-husband Justin Theroux. He posted a photo of Aniston in his story.

Another year is taken. Happy birthday B

– he wrote.

Why the 48-year-old Teru called the ex-wife that way, he did not elaborate. Probably, this is some kind of her nickname, which is known only to the two of them. With Teru, the actress, as well as with her other former lovers, remained on good terms: so, they even celebrated Thanksgiving Day together last year.

Aniston’s friends and colleagues also joined in the congratulations to her ex-husband. Her close friend Courteney Cox shared on Instagram a snapshot in which she looks the same as the birthday girl.



Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

No matter how hard you try … there is only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday, my dear friend! I love you,

– wrote Cox.

Another co-star on Friends, Lisa Kudrow, shared an archival snapshot of Jen.

Always beautiful and keeps getting even more beautiful. Happy birthday Jennifer! I love you,

– congratulated the birthday girl Kudrow.

Another friend and colleague Reese Witherspoon also said warm words about Aniston.



Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

I could not wish for a better friend and partner than you. Life is much more fun with you!

– she wrote.



Rita Wilson: “Sweet angel woman, light of so many lives, a beautiful bird that takes care of everyone. Happy birthday Jennifer Aniston! We love you!”

Whether Jen was congratulated by her other ex-husband, Brad Pitt, is unknown: the actor does not have instagram, so, alas, one can only speculate. But, given the fact that recently she and Aniston have become close again, the actress surely received at least a message from him.