Kanye West hinted that he was cheating on Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The other day, 44-year-old Kanye West presented a new album Donda, before the release of which he arranged a loud concert in Chicago. The 40-year-old wife of rapper Kim Kardashian, with whom he is now in the process of divorce, also took part in it. However, it seems that Kanye does not want to part with her – he sang about the desire to return his wife in one of the new songs. It seems that Kanye decided to devote the last disc to his personal life. In another track, Hurricane, he hinted that he was cheating on Kim in marriage. The song contains the following words:

Here I am, too rich, walking with a new chick.

And I know what the truth is. I still walk, even after two children,

He sings.

This, apparently, is about the period when Kim and Kanye raised their oldest children: daughter North and son Saint (now the couple has four heirs). That is, we are not talking about West’s romance with the Russian model Irina Shayk.

This song is in a sense his testimony of what he did wrong, and he takes responsibility for the breakup of their marriage.

– said the insider.



Kanye West and Kim Kardashian with children

The appearance of Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress at her husband’s concert gave rise to rumors about a possible reunion of the couple. And, despite the fact that it was previously reported that she wants to divorce her husband as soon as possible, now insiders claim that she decided to slow down the process.

Kim is in no hurry to divorce. She and Kanye are on good terms now and she doesn’t want to speed up the divorce proceedings,



– said the insider.

He added that Kanye hopes that his wife will change her mind about parting and return to him, and Kim allegedly does not mind starting over.

Kanye has expressed his desire for her to come back and Kim is open to that. But first, she wants to focus on rebuilding their relationship and strengthening their friendship.

– added a source.

Recall that the couple broke up at the beginning of this year. The couple decided to leave after nearly seven years of marriage. Talking about the reasons, Kim noted that she and Kanye disagreed on some issues.



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West