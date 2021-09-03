Kanye West spoke frankly about why his marriage to Kim Kardashian broke up

The artist confessed not only to infidelity, but also to alcohol addiction.

American rapper Kanye Wes in the song Hurricane from the new, 10th studio album Donda told why he lost Kim Kardashian, and what caused the divorce, writes Page Six.

In particular, the musician told the whole world that he had cheated on Kim, who at that time had already given birth to two children.

“I’m acting too rich here. Here I go with a new chick. And I know it’s true. Still playing after two kids. That’s a lot to digest when your life is always moving,” he sings.

“This song is in some way his testimony of everything he did wrong and that he is responsible for the breakup of their marriage,” one of the insiders shared, clarifying that “chick” does not mean a Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, with whom the artist was credited with an affair.

“If you listen to the lyrics, he means his betrayal during his marriage to Kim, even after two children,” the source said.

In the song, Kanye announces that he will never return to his family in their $ 60 million mansion, and also confesses to fighting alcohol addiction.

We will remind, Kim Kardashian filed for a time in February this year, calling the reason “insoluble differences.” Kanye drove out of their rogue home in Calabasas. For some time, the couple communicated through lawyers and security guards, but managed to establish relations so much that Kim was present at all three pre-auditions of the ex-spouse’s new album, and at the last one, which took place in Chicago, she even went out to him in a wedding dress.

We will remind, recently West accused Universal Music of the fact that the studio released the Donda disc without his consent.